River Forecast Centre – Flood Watch for Fraser Valley as Atmospheric River Heads Our Way

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – October 17, 2024 The River Forecast Centre is issuing a Flood Watch for:

Vancouver Island

Central Coast including the Kingcome River and Owikeeno River

South Coast including the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Sea-to-Sky and tributaries around Sechelt, Squamish, Whistler and surrounding areas

Lower Fraser Tributaries including the Lillooet River and rivers around Pemberton, Metro-Vancouver, Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley:

River Conditions:

Rivers are anticipated to rise rapidly in response to rainfall on Friday, through Saturday and into Sunday. Current hydrologic modelling is indicating the potential for flooding (e.g. flows reaching or exceeding 5-year to 20-year flows), particularly on the Central Coast (Kingcome River), Vancouver Island, South Coast and Fraser Valley. Current hydrologic modelling from the US National Weather Service is not indicating a high likelihood of flood flows in the Nooksack River,

however this outlook could change through the weekend, particularly if the forecasted storm track shifts further south or stalls.

Fast-flowing rivers pose increased risk to life safety.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

For information on how to prepare for flood hazards, visit PreparedBC.