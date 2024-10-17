Skip to content

Rain Advisory for Chilliwack FC Games

Chilliwack – Due to the current rain advisory, Chilliwack FC are expecting cold, wet conditions throughout the weekend. To help with the wet rather conditions, please consider these recommendations:

1. Wear Layers: Start with a moisture-wicking base layer to keep sweat away from your skin. Add insulating layers, like sweaters or fleeces, to trap body heat and keep warm.
2. Use a Waterproof Raincoat: A durable, waterproof raincoat or jacket with a hood is essential to protect you from the rain. Make sure it is wind-resistant for added protection from chilly gusts.
3. Footwear: Bring dry socks and extra shoes to change into for after practice or games.
4. Accessories: Don’t forget gloves, a toque, for additional warmth, as rain and wind can make it feel colder than the actual temperature.

https://chilliwackfc.com/

2024 Chilliwack FC Rain Advisory

