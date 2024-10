Chilliwack – Details remain scarce after a Thursday morning accident at Chilliwack Airport.

A helicopter clipped a building owned by Joint Air Flight Training (for helicopters).

Chilliwack Airport authority told FVN that no one was hurt and damage was minimal. Chilliwack Fire turned over the investigation to the TSB Transportation Safety Board.

A rep from Firkus Aircraft said they heard a bang but could not see the actual chopper.

More to come.