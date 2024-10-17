Chilliwack Giants – Scott Wilkins Memorial Award

Chilliwack – From the Chilliwack Giants – It is with great respect and deep appreciation that the Chilliwack Giants announce the establishment of the Scott Wilkins Memorial Award. This award will recognize the Junior Bantam player who best embodies the same values and spirit that Scott brought to the sport and community – Community Service, Leadership, Commitment to Team, Positive Attitude, and Skill Development.

Scott Wilkins was not only an exceptional coach but a mentor, a leader, and an inspiration to all who knew him. His impact extended far beyond the game, as he shaped the lives of countless athletes and colleagues through his guidance, wisdom, and passion.

The Chilliwack Giants look forward to honoring Scott Wilkins memory through this award and keeping his legacy alive for future generations.

Please join us in celebrating the launch of the Scott Wilkins Memorial Award, a tribute to the life and contributions of Scott Wilkins.

Scott Wilkins: A Legacy of Coaching and Community Service

Scott Wilkins began his coaching career at the young age of 17 in the Abbotsford Optimist Junior Football League (AOJFL), driven by his deep passion for football. His love for the game continued as a player in the Fraser Valley Touch Football League (FVTFL), and when his son turned 9, Scott returned to coaching with the Chilliwack Giants in the Valley Community Football League (VCFL).

Recognized for his ability to mentor young athletes, Scott was invited by the VCFL to coach at the prestigious ABC Border Bowl. His coaching achievements include winning championships at both the BC Community Football Association (BCCFA) Flag tournament and a BCCFA Junior Bantam Tackle Championship. Scott also gave back to the community by helping run local camps and coaching for the GW Graham Grizzlies in the BC Secondary Schools Football Association (BCSSFA).

Throughout his coaching tenure, Scott specialized in the offensive side of the game, serving in multiple roles including Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator, Receivers Coach, and QB Coach. His experience spanned various formats of football, from 5 Man Flag to 12 Man Tackle. Beyond his technical expertise, Scott’s most enduring contribution was his mentorship—many of his former players and assistant coaches have followed in his footsteps, becoming coaches themselves.

Scott’s dedication to community service extended over three decades, during which he also coached baseball. His infectious positive attitude, commitment to skill development, and unwavering support for his players created a lasting legacy in the Fraser Valley. More than just a coach, Scott touched the lives of nearly 1,000 athletes, demonstrating that while a great coach can change a game, a truly exceptional coach like Scott can change lives.