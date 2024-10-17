British Columbia Hockey Conference Annual Prospects Game – Langley – Tuesday November 19

Langley (PJHL) – The British Columbia Hockey Conference announced details of its third annual Prospects Game, which will be hosted by the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s Langley Trappers on Tuesday, November 19th at the George Preston Recreation Centre in Langley.

The 2024 BCHC Prospects Game will see the top young players from the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League and the Pacific Junior Hockey League face off in front of scouts from the Western Hockey League. The coaching staffs for the KIJHL and PJHL teams will be announced shortly, with rosters for the game expected to be finalized in late October.

Last year’s Prospects Game was held in Kamloops and immediately led to two participants — Team PJHL defenceman Brandon Osborne (Ridge Meadows Flames) and Team KIJHL goaltender Nathan Preston (Princeton Posse) — signing with WHL clubs.

“The Western Hockey League is excited to once again support the BCHC Prospects Game,” commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. “The 2024 BCHC Prospects Game represents an excellent opportunity for WHL scouts and staff to evaluate some of the top young players in British Columbia. We look forward to the PJHL’s Langley Trappers hosting a fantastic event.”

The KIJHL and PJHL have split the results of the first two BCHC Prospects Games, with the KIJHL capturing a 4-3 victory in Chilliwack in 2022, while the PJHL exacted revenge with a 5-3 win in Kamloops in 2023.

“The Langley Trappers are excited to welcome the top prospects in the Pacific Junior Hockey League and the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to the George Preston Recreation Centre for the 2024 BCHC Prospects Game,” says Trappers governor Brad Bakken. “It’s a great opportunity for the Trappers to host this event in an effort to provide participants with a top-notch experience while they represent their respective leagues. We’re excited to welcome players, families, and scouts to Langley as we grow the tradition of the BCHC Prospects Game.”

The KIJHL and PJHL Prospects teams will arrive in Langley on November 17th for two days of on- and off-ice events including team practices, the WHL skills combine and an event banquet.

Additional event details and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.