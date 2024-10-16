From Bach to Piazzolla, Rhythm and Song Brings Together Percussion and Piano – November 8 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack— With a myriad of percussion instruments and one piano, the Bergmann Duo and Rod Thomas Squance reunite to perform a six-handed musical marvel! On November 8, Rhythm and Song will deliver a dazzling array of instruments and promises to take you on a dynamic musical journey, blending the sophistication of classical piano with the vibrancy of world percussion!

Rhythm and Song will feature a diverse program that intertwines classical works with vibrant, rhythmic compositions. Presenting great masterpieces and unique transcriptions for percussion and piano, this concert will deliver all the excitement of a percussion ensemble without losing the classical touch of a traditional performance. This will be the return of Rod Thomas Squance to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with the Bergmann Duo, and this time they will be performing works from Bach, Chabrier, Ravel, Copland and Piazzolla.

“We are particularly thrilled to have our dear friend and colleague Rod join us for this concert, which will be full of energy and sparks! Rod is an exciting and engaging performer whose enthusiasm spills over to us,” says Elizabeth Bergmann. “We have been told audiences feel that connection as we are performing and not only is there a palatable joy of the music but also a lot to watch as Rod bounces back and forth between instruments! The music we perform together is a unique blend of styles and genres and the combination of piano with a multitude of percussion instruments makes for an enticing listening experience that brings one into a new sound world.”

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the brilliance of The Bergmann Duo and Rod Thomas Squance as they bring their electrifying synergy to Chilliwack. Perfect for music lovers of all ages, this performance is sure to be a highlight of the season!

Rhythm and Song is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on November 8, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $32, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Rhythm and Song is generously presented by: Myriad Technologies. Additional sponsors include: Canadian Tire, Master Painting and Renovation, Prime Signs, Elements Casino, Chartwell, Lock’s Pharmacy, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network Council, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.