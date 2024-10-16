Chilliwack Teachers Association Questionnaire for the Provincial Candidates

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association is a local union (local #33) of the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation.

During every election , Municipal. Provincial or Federal, they traditionally ask the candidates various questions about their education platform.

NOTE: that the local Conservative candidates chose not to respond to the questionnaire.

CHILLIWACK TEACHERS’ ASSOCIATION

Provincial Election Candidate Questionnaire – October 2024

For simplicity, initials instead of full names were used –

TC – Tim Cooper – BC Green Party

KP – Kelli Paddon – BC NDP

DC – Dan Coulter – BC NDP

DG – Dan Grice – Independent

*HM – Heather Maahs – Conservative Party (*No response)

*AW – A’aliya Warbus – Conservative Party – (No Response)

Below is the first of three pages of questions, the balance of the questions can be found at this link.