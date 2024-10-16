Chilliwack Teachers Association Questionnaire for the Provincial Candidates

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association is a local union (local #33) of the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation.
During every election , Municipal. Provincial or Federal, they traditionally ask the candidates various questions about their education platform.
NOTE: that the local Conservative candidates chose not to respond to the questionnaire.
CHILLIWACK TEACHERS’ ASSOCIATION
Provincial Election Candidate Questionnaire – October 2024
For simplicity, initials instead of full names were used –
TC – Tim Cooper – BC Green Party
KP – Kelli Paddon – BC NDP
DC – Dan Coulter – BC NDP
DG – Dan Grice – Independent
*HM – Heather Maahs – Conservative Party (*No response)
*AW – A’aliya Warbus – Conservative Party – (No Response)
