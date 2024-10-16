Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- October 16

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

SNOWDEN, Martin

Age: 44

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 170lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Theft of $5000 or Under

Warrant in effect: October 8, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

KARDUX, Austin

Age: 24

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 157 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: October 8, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack