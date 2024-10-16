Charges Laid After Highway 1 Overpass Strike in Abbotsford

Abbltsford – The driver of a semi-trailer towing a modular home has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act after a collision that caused a temporary shutdown of Highway #1 at #3 road in Abbotsford.

The collision happened on Friday, October 11, 2024, just before 12:30 p.m. The commercial semi-trailer was travelling westbound in the left (passing) lane when it struck the overpass.

BC Highway Patrol officers made sure that everyone was safe and, after investigating the circumstances of the crash, laid a charge of drive without due care and attention on the driver of the semi-trailer said Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. We understand how frustrating these incidents are for road users, and BCHP is going to help make sure drivers are held accountable for their decisions on the road.

Drive without due care and attention, section 144(1)(a) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act, comes with a fine of $368.00 and six points against the driver’s licence.

2024 Oct 11 Drive BC X-Twitter Highway 1 Overpass Truck Strike