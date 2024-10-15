OPINION – AbbyPD Response to RCMP Foreign Government Allegations Targeting South Asian Communities

Abbotsford (Abbotsford PD and files from CBC) – The RCMP’s announcement advising of allegations of criminal activity connected to the Government of India occurring within Canada is deeply concerning to the AbbyPD. Not only are the lives of the victims or intended victims of these criminal acts affected, but the fear that these criminal acts create can adversely impact the lives of friends, family, neighbours, and communities, including the Abbotsford community.



AbbyPD has remained steadfast in assessing and investigating reported incidents of extortion and violence. We will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners, including the RCMP, to hold those accountable for crimes committed within Abbotsford. AbbyPD remains open to work with key community stakeholders to listen and collaborate in tackling violence and threats of violence in our community.

Each day, AbbyPD is committed to ensuring public safety for the citizens of Abbotsford and wants to assure our community that acts of violence are a priority for us as we continue to pursue our mission to make Abbotsford the safest city in BC.



Your vigilance and cooperation are crucial in maintaining the safety of our community. The RCMP and AbbyPD are seeking the public’s assistance in reporting incidents of foreign interference by the Government of India. Anyone who feels threatened online or in person, should report the incident to their local police. If

someone is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Individuals can also report to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1-800-420-5805 or online at rcmp.ca/report-it.

On October 14, CBC reported: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Indian government has made a “fundamental error” as he accused it of supporting a campaign of violence against Canadians on Canadian soil.

The prime minister spoke to reporters Monday, hours after the head of the RCMP laid out stunning allegations accusing agents of the Indian government of playing a role in “widespread violence” in Canada, including homicides, and warned that it poses “a serious threat to our public safety.”

Earlier in the day, Canada announced it’s expelling six Indian diplomats. India has denied the allegations and quickly retaliated, ordering six Canadian diplomats to leave the country within a week.