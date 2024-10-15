Skip to content

Chilliwack Red Sox Baseball Winter Camp Invite

Home
Sports
Chilliwack Red Sox Baseball Winter Camp Invite

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Red Sox baseball have accomplished a lot the last 4 months and are a part of some big things like USA prime (largest and top travel ball in USA ), OTU baseball, as well as private tutors and will be starting an U11 and U13 travel ball team with tournaments in Canada and USA .

Red Sox have their last outdoor practice this Friday October 18 from 7-8:30pm at Townsend Park #3.

On Saturday October 26, they are at hit house Abbotsford and will remain there until the end of March .

In November they offer tutoring one week and a 2 hour practice sessions

For more information, contact Mike Gottschalk – Chilliwack Red Sox Baseball 

chilliwackredsoxinfo@gmail.com

604-703-6407

Share This:

2024 Train and Hobby Show

The Veganist

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts