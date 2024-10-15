Chilliwack Red Sox Baseball Winter Camp Invite

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Red Sox baseball have accomplished a lot the last 4 months and are a part of some big things like USA prime (largest and top travel ball in USA ), OTU baseball, as well as private tutors and will be starting an U11 and U13 travel ball team with tournaments in Canada and USA .

Red Sox have their last outdoor practice this Friday October 18 from 7-8:30pm at Townsend Park #3.

On Saturday October 26, they are at hit house Abbotsford and will remain there until the end of March .

In November they offer tutoring one week and a 2 hour practice sessions

For more information, contact Mike Gottschalk – Chilliwack Red Sox Baseball

chilliwackredsoxinfo@gmail.com

604-703-6407