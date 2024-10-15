Chilliwack RCMP Searching for William Welch

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 43-year-old William Welch, who was reported missing on October 14, 2024.

William is described as:

Caucasian male

43 years

5’ 10″ (178 cm)

196 lbs (89 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

William drives a white 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, British Columbia license plate RH2686 and was heading to Clinton, BC.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Welch is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File # 2024-45253

2024 Missing William Welch