Hope for Hope Slough – Wednesday October 23

Chilliwack – Curious what is happening on the Hope Slough? Whether you live by the Hope slough or just want to learn more about how to help salmon in Chilliwack, come for an evening of dessert and learning on Wednesday October 23.

This event will be open house style, starting with a chance to walk through stations learning about slough history, Pelolxw culture and traditional usage, current issues, restoration work and future plans.

Orgainizers will close the evening with a short presentation and question period. All are welcome.

This event is sponsored by the Pelolxw Nations and the restoration project ShxwelístexwteSqwá:la – Care for the Life Spirit of Hope Slough.

Wednesday October 23 at Camp River Community Hall from 6:30 to 8:30PM.

You are asked to register through Eventbrite, here.