Westshore Upsets Rams, Sun Sets Hard on Huskers UPDATE

BCFC/Fraser Valley – The season is over for the Langley Rams as the Westshore Rebels went into McLeod Stadium and came out with a 25-21 win in the BCFC Semi-final.

Langley secured second place but that didn’t help. The Rams gave up a 21-17 lead.

From Langley Rams social media: Thank you ram fam for all of your support this season. We couldn’t have done what we did this season, without you and your support.

Westshore advances to the Cullen Cup final.

Meanwhile in Kelowna at the Apple Bowl, The Valley Huskers were close at the half, only down 22-19. The second half was all Okanagan Sun, blowing out the Huskers 50-19.

BREAKING – The Cullen Cup date and time has been confirmed. Game will take place at the Apple Bowl in #Kelowna on Saturday, October 19th at 3PM

Best of luck to both the Okanagan Sun Football Club and Westshore Rebels Football, It should be a great feeling!

Game can be seen on PPV and #telus Channel 1981.