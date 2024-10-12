UFV Sports Friday – Soccer Teams Fall to TWU, Golfers Take Bronze

Fraser Valley – WGOLF: Best leads Cascades women’s golf to capture second consecutive bronze medal at Canada West Championships

Morgan Best finished tied for seventh individually at one over, as the UFV Cascades golf team captured their second consecutive bronze medal at the Canada West Golf Championships on Tuesday in Kelowna.



The two-day event held at the Okanagan golf club started strong for UFV, as Best shot a one-under round of 72 to find herself with a share of the lead after round one. Lucy Park and Coral Hamade each posted rounds of +5 to score in the count three format to put the team in the mix.



Park posted the Cascades top day two score on Tuesday, emphasized by an eagle on 17 to finish one-over on the round and 12th individually. Best continued her strong play as well, finishing the final round at two-over to land at 7th individually at the tournament for the second straight year. Avery Biggar was the third counting UFV golfer on the day with a round of 83.



The Cascades combined score of +22 left them four strokes back of the host UBCO Heat, while the UBC Thunderbirds captured first prize with a combined score of -16.



Best, who earned Canada West Second-Team All-Star honours at the event, finished at +1 (147). Park scored +6 (152) in the two-round tournament, while Hamade finished in a tie for 18th at +21 (167). Biggar (+24, 170), and Mckenna Farlin (+76, 222) rounded out the Cascades entrants.

MGOLF: Cascades finish fifth at Canada West Golf Championships

The UFV Cascades finished fifth at the Canada West Golf Championships at the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna on Tuesday. The two-day event saw Eli Greene finish as the top individual Cascade in a tie for 16th.



Andrew Biggar led the way for the Cascades in the opening round, shooting a one-under round of 71 to sit in a tie for seventh. Greene scored +5 (77), while Hayden Prive and Mac Smith each carded rounds of +6 (78) in the count four format.



Greene had a stronger day on Tuesday’s final round, posting a three-under, 69, to lead the way for UFV. Prive shot a three-over 75 on day two, while Zach Auramenko and Smith each closed out the tournament with rounds of +4 (76).



The Cascades finished with a combined score of +24 to finish fifth, while UBC Okanagan (-24), UBC (-7), and Victoria (-3) each took spots on the podium.



Greene ended the event at +2 (146), while Biggar finished in a tie for 21st at +5 (149). Prive finished in a tie for 28th at +9, (153), while Smith (+10, 154) and Auramenko (+12, 156) finished in ties for 32nd and 36th respectively.

WSOC: Cascades drop 4-0 result to TWU

Abbotsford, BC – The UFV Cascades dropped a 4-0 decision to the Trinity Western Spartans on Hall of Fame night at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford on Friday.

The win moves the Spartans to 6-3-2, while the loss drops the Cascades to 2-7-2



Next Up:

The Cascades finish off the weekend of play with a trip to Trinity Western on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5pm in Langley.



To keep up with all the action follow the Cascades on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @ufvcascades.

MSOC: Cascades fall to Spartans despite late push on Friday night

Abbotsford, BC – The UFV Cascades pushed late, but the Trinity Western Spartans held on for a 1-0 victory on Friday at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford.

The win moves the Spartans to 6-4-2, while the loss drops the Cascades to 7-4-2.

Next Up:

The Cascades finish off the weekend of play with a trip to Trinity Western on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:15pm in Langley.



To keep up with all the action follow the Cascades on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @ufvcascades.