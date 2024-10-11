Skip to content

Seizure at Mission Institution – Drugs, Charging Cables Worth $575K

Home
Crime
Seizure at Mission Institution – Drugs, Charging Cables Worth $575K

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) -On October 5, 2024, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized in the medium-security unit at Mission Institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included 816 grams of crystal methamphetamine, four SD cards, two charging cables, and one charging block. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $575,500.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

Share This:

2024 Train and Hobby Show

The Veganist

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts

2024 BCFC All-Stars

Fraser Valley – The BCFC released their 2024 All-Stars on their Instagram page. Congrats to all All-Stars! Playoffs start Saturday October 12. Okanagan Sun Football