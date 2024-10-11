Mission RCMP – Stolen Sea-Doos from Pitt Meadows – No Arrests

Fraser Valley – Mission RCMP recently seized numerous stolen Sea-doos from a property in Pitt Meadows, helping to disrupt the efforts of a crime group that had been targeting Sea-Doos in several Lower Mainland cities.

On September 20, a resident of Silverdale Avenue in Mission reported to police that someone had cut through a fence on her property and stolen her yellow Sea-Doo and trailer. Then around 5 am on October 3, thieves entered onto a property near Deroche, and stole two more Sea-Doos on a trailer.

Fortunately, one of the recently stolen Sea-Doos had a tracking device on it, and investigators used information from it to determine that the watercraft may be at a property near the Golden Ears Bridge in Pitt Meadows. Members of Mission RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit, along with officers from the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment, conducted surveillance of the property, and were able to confirm the Sea-Doos were still there. Investigators obtained a Search Warrant and conducted a search of the property the same day.

During the search of the property, officers located a total of five stolen Sea-Doos and six stolen Sea-Doo trailers. Among them were the two Sea-Doos stolen on October 3, and the trailer – but not the Sea-Doo – stolen from the Silverdale Avenue property on September 20. The other Sea-Doos and trailers located there had been stolen from properties in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Richmond and Langley. No one was at the property when police attended, and no arrests have been made at this time, although the investigation is ongoing.

Owners of Sea-Doos and other small recreational vehicles – such as dirtbikes, ATVs and side-by-sides – are encouraged to verify the security of their items, as they can be appealing to thieves due to the relative ease of transporting these types of items. Anyone with more information about these thefts is asked to contact Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161.