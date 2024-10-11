Skip to content

2024 BCFC All-Stars

2024 BCFC All-Stars

Fraser Valley – The BCFC released their 2024 All-Stars on their Instagram page. Congrats to all All-Stars! Playoffs start Saturday October 12.

Okanagan Sun Football Club

Kaiden Kerntopf (OL), Miceal Aston (OL), Hunter Bultsma (DL), Dylan Remillard (DL), Elelyon Noa (RB), Jacob Bond (LB), Kenley Williams (DB), Ahmed Borhot (DB), Grady Hay (P)

Langley Rams

Jordan Sye (OL), Bruce Jones (RB), Terrel Jones (REC), Sean Cullen (LB), Isaiah Cooper (DL)

The Valley Huskers Football Club

Ethan Waite (OL), Raiden Mastin (DB), Jon Banal (LB), Tyson Hulgan (DL)

Westshore Rebels Football

Camauri Barney (OL), Ted Windom Jr (DL), Gio Linuzzi (DB)

The VI Raiders Football Club

Sadler Smith (QB), Ruben Bonsu (REC), Felice Toscano (DB)

Kamloops Broncos 2024

Colton Meikle (REC), Kaleb Senz (REC)

PG Kodiaks Football Club

Brady Harper (K)

