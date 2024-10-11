2024 BCFC All-Stars

Fraser Valley – The BCFC released their 2024 All-Stars on their Instagram page. Congrats to all All-Stars! Playoffs start Saturday October 12.
Kaiden Kerntopf (OL), Miceal Aston (OL), Hunter Bultsma (DL), Dylan Remillard (DL), Elelyon Noa (RB), Jacob Bond (LB), Kenley Williams (DB), Ahmed Borhot (DB), Grady Hay (P)
Jordan Sye (OL), Bruce Jones (RB), Terrel Jones (REC), Sean Cullen (LB), Isaiah Cooper (DL)
The Valley Huskers Football Club
Ethan Waite (OL), Raiden Mastin (DB), Jon Banal (LB), Tyson Hulgan (DL)
Camauri Barney (OL), Ted Windom Jr (DL), Gio Linuzzi (DB)
Sadler Smith (QB), Ruben Bonsu (REC), Felice Toscano (DB)
Colton Meikle (REC), Kaleb Senz (REC)
Brady Harper (K)