Skip to content

Ruth and Naomi’s Needs Donations for Emergency Food Hampers

Home
Community
Ruth and Naomi’s Needs Donations for Emergency Food Hampers

Chilliwack – RAN is in a similar situation as the Salvation Army Food Bank.

With rising costs and record-high demand for emergency hampers, Ruth and Naomi’s are working hard to provide food for families in need. But they can’t do it alone.

Here’s what they urgently need, and you can drop these off at the Family Centre anytime (46129 Princess Ave): ​

Canned meats
Canned soups
Granola bars
Oatmeal
Crackers ​
Kraft Dinner ​
Pasta sauce

Your donations will have a lasting impact on the lives of those in the community.

2024 Ruth and Naomi’s Emergency Food Hampers October

Share This:

2024 Train and Hobby Show

The Veganist

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts