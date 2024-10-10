Ruth and Naomi’s Needs Donations for Emergency Food Hampers

Chilliwack – RAN is in a similar situation as the Salvation Army Food Bank.

With rising costs and record-high demand for emergency hampers, Ruth and Naomi’s are working hard to provide food for families in need. But they can’t do it alone.

Here’s what they urgently need, and you can drop these off at the Family Centre anytime (46129 Princess Ave): ​

Canned meats

Canned soups

Granola bars

Oatmeal

Crackers ​

Kraft Dinner ​

Pasta sauce

Your donations will have a lasting impact on the lives of those in the community.