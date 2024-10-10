Skip to content

Mission Memorial Hospital Receives $35K State-of-the-Art Equipment from Auxiliary

Mission – Mission Memorial Hospital has received a generous donation of essential medical equipment from the Mission Health Care Auxiliary Society. This donation is significantly enhancing the hospital’s capacity to provide high-quality care to its patients-in-care.
The donation, valued at $35,160, includes a variety of crucial items from the
Mission Memorial equipment needs list. Among the donated equipment are:

 4 O2 tank stands with wheels: $600.00
 1 Vein Finder: $9,620.00
 2 Four-wheeled walkers (regular height): $200.00
 2 Four-wheeled walkers (tall height): $200.00
 1 Pediatric syringe pump: $4,540.00
 3 Vital signs machines (Medical): $15,000.00
 1 Vital signs machine (PATH): $5,000.00

The new equipment will be instrumental in various departments, aiding in everything from routine check-ups to critical care.

2024 FVHCF Mission Memorial Hospital $35K of Equipment

