FVN Fraser Valley News Picks Up Bronze in CommunityVotes Chilliwack 2024 Campaign

Chilliwack – The CommunityVotes Chilliwack 2024 Campaign is now complete!

This year’s campaign hosted thousands of nominations and votes cast by members of the community. An astounding 2,883 businesses and people were nominated, but only the top nominees in each category moved on to voting.

And the results are in! FVN Fraser Valley News Sports and Entertainment won Bronze in the Marketing and Advertisement category.

Thank you to all who voted – Don Lehn – GM/News Director FVN.

More information: https://chilliwack.communityvotes.com/promote

