Abbotsford – Fraser Valley Metis Association’s Community gathering to Share will be December 15.

At the Indigenous Centre on Gladiwn, there will be a sharing of food, fellowship and culture.

You are asked to RSVP and the contact information is below.

FVMA Event: Community Gathering December 15 2024

RSVP Form: https://forms.gle/GdgUryRmUjaJogW46