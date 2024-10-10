Chilliwack – Chilliwack Visual Artists Presents BARING DARING SHARING – October 23 to November 23.

In the Fall of 2014, the first session of Live Model Study was held in the Art in the Country studio located in Aldergrove. Avid amateurs joined seasoned professionals to study the full figure and portraiture. Models with professional experience were hired and worked with short poses that eventually stretched into the current 4 hour long positions. The atmosphere was full of serious study and accompanied by colourful discussions with occasional informal critiques among participants.



From introducing a studio setting of extraordinary models and a combination of seasoned artists with adults who were less experienced, the farm and studio environment became a lively source for observing and rendering a human figure.



This exhibition is intended to celebrate the accomplished artworks made by many diverse BC artists as well as the persevering, hardworking & enthusiastic efforts of the professional models who continually inspire artistic inquiry & appreciation.