Abbotsford – All Star Wrestling – ASW Burnin’ Down the House, Lights Up Abbotsford on October 19.

The action is at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

Already signed for action are Todd Quality, Shawn Murphy, The Thunder from Jalandhar, Danni Deeds, Battle Wasp, The Gambler and more!

Advance Tickets are already on sale at: https://www.vtixonline.com/all-star-wrestling…/4465/

Tickets will be available at the door.

Facebook info is here.