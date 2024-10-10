Abbotsford Retired Teachers Association Gift History Resource Legacy

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford School District announced the launch of a new and enriching resource on each of its school websites: dedicated school history pages that delve into the fascinating origins of our school’s names.

This initiative, a heartfelt legacy gift from the Abbotsford District Retired Teachers Association’s Heritage Committee, in celebration of their 50th anniversary, offers a profound connection to our community’s rich history and valuable insights for students, educators, families, and the broader Abbotsford community. Led by Gloria Adam, Linda Baynes and Madeleine Gravel, the committee’s efforts have resulted in a collection of engaging and informative historical stories that can be viewed on each Abbotsford School District school’s website.

“This is a remarkable gift from the Abbotsford Retired Teachers Association,” said Shirley Wilson, Chair, Abbotsford School District Board of Education. “Their dedication to preserving and sharing our community’s heritage is truly inspiring. The history pages are not just a tribute to the past but also a valuable tool for enriching the educational experience of our current and future students.”

“The Abbotsford School District invites everyone—students, parents, educators, and community members—to explore these new school history pages and discover the stories that have shaped our schools and community,” said Sean Nosek, Superintendent, Abbotsford School District. “This legacy project strengthens our community bonds and enriches our educational environment. We are so grateful to the ADRTA for their extensive work on this project.”

“In celebration of our milestone anniversary, and sparked by one of our grandchildren’s wonders about the origin of their school’s name, we initiated this comprehensive research project to explore and document the history behind each Abbotsford school name,” said Linda Baynes, Chair, Abbotsford District Retired Teachers Association Heritage Committee. “We are thrilled to present this gift to the District and community, and we envision future opportunities for curriculum inclusions.”

To explore the new school history pages, please visit the Abbotsford School District website for a listing of individual school websites, and select ‘School Name History’ under the ‘About Us’ menu on each school website.