Okanagan Sun, Valley Huskers – BCFC Semi Final Preview

Kelowna (BCFC) – Davis and Goliath.

This Saturday (October 13) at 4 PM, the Apple Bowl in Kelowna is the field as the underdog Valley Huskers face the Okanagan Sun. It’s a matchup that echoes the timeless tale of David versus Goliath, with the fourth-seeded Huskers (5-5) looking to upset the top-seeded Sun (10-0) in a British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) semi-final.

The Sun have dominated the previous two encounters, winning decisively with scores of 26-0 and 60-14. Their offense, led by record-breaking running back Elelyon Noa, poses a daunting challenge for the Huskers. This season, Noa has etched his name into BCFC history, amassing 1,612 rushing yards, setting a single-season conference record. Noa is also the Sun’s second leading receiver and his 1936 all purpose yards accounts for 43% of the Sun total offense this year. Stopping Noa will be paramount for the Huskers if they hope to leave the Apple Bowl with a win

Valley’s defensive game plan will focus heavily on shutting down Noa while also maintaining possession to limit their own turnovers—an area where they have struggled in the past, committing five turnovers to the Sun’s none in their previous matchups. The Huskers must control the clock, keeping their own capable offence on the field. The Huskers actually had the 3rd most potent offence in the conference this year with 411 yards per game but were also one of three teams to give up over 400 per game.

Quarterback Tyran Duval, who finished the season with 2,179 passing yards and a reputation for making big plays, recognizes the weight of the moment. The key to victory lies in his hands; if Duval can play the best game of his season and connect effectively with his balanced group of receivers led by Steven Koniuck and Payton Lake , both sit in the top 10 in BCFC receiving, it could spell trouble for the Sun’s defense.

The Huskers have the advantage in they have nothing to lose in this game while all the pressure is on the Sun.

The Sun streaming and TELUS broadcast will start at 3:40 for an extended pre-game sho