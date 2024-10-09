Mission RCMP Searching for Kelly Sullivan, aka Kelly Schiller

Mission – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Kelly Sullivan, also known as Kelly Schiller, who was reported missing on October 2.

Kelly is from Mission, but may be in the Castlegar area.

Description of Kelly Sullivan:

Caucasian female

37 years

5 ft 6 in (167 cm)

122 lbs (55 kg)

Blonde hair that may be short now

Blue eyes

Tattoos on face, neck and hand

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly is urged to contact Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721, or Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.