Skip to content

Chilliwack Metis Xmas Gathering – Sunday December 1 – Evergreen Hall

Home
Community
Chilliwack Metis Xmas Gathering – Sunday December 1 – Evergreen Hall

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Métis Association Xmas Gathering is Sunday December 1 at Evergreen Hall.

Meal is 12 pm to 3 pm with the Ticket Price – $15.00

Please RSVP by calling Sharon at 604-824-4812.

Share This:

2024 Train and Hobby Show

The Veganist

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts