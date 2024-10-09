BUSINESS – Celebrating a Year of Achievements at Advantage Hope and Hope Cascades & Canyons

Hope – Not bad for the “tiny” town of 7000.

Advantage Hope and Hope Cascades & Canyons are proud to reflect on a year of significant achievements that have strengthened our community, boosted our tourism efforts, and supported local businesses.

MRDT Renewal Success We are excited to announce the renewal of the Municipal Revenue Destination Tax (MRDT), securing an impressive 71% support from local accommodations—up from 51% five years ago. This increase demonstrates the growing confidence in our efforts to drive tourism and economic development in the Hope Cascades & Canyons region. We extend our gratitude to all the accommodations that continue to invest in our shared vision for the future.

New Websites to Showcase Our Region This year, we successfully launched two new websites: hopebc.ca and tourismhcc.ca. These sites are designed to enhance the experience of visitors and locals alike, offering comprehensive information on our attractions, events, and opportunities to explore Hope Cascades & Canyons and to invest in Hope.

Our new website, tourismhcc.ca, offers an immersive guide to all the incredible outdoor activities and attractions in Hope Cascades & Canyons. Visitors can explore the Rambo: First Blood self-guided tour, retracing the iconic locations from the movie filmed in Hope. The website also highlights the region’s diverse recreational opportunities, including hiking and biking trails, scenic parks, canoeing, skiing, and much more. Whether you’re planning an adventurous getaway or a peaceful retreat, tourismhcc.ca provides everything you need to experience the natural beauty and history of our region. The website also features a comprehensive directory showcasing our local businesses, making it easy for visitors to discover and support the vibrant shops, restaurants, and services that make Hope Cascades & Canyons unique.

Fostering Economic Growth As part of our Economic Development strategy, we attended key events like the Vancouver Franchise Show, which brings valuable business leads to our town. We also launched a new campaign to attract businesses, using resources such as the Hope Essential Guide through YOLO Nomads (see attached). A survey of residents highlighted that the businesses most needed in Hope include specialty grocery stores, clothing and apparel shops, cafes and coffee shops, family restaurants, and health and wellness centers. These insights will help guide future business development efforts.

Connecting with the Community Our presence at community and industry events such as the Vancouver Outdoors and Adventure Show and Manning Park BC Parks Day allowed us to further promote Hope Cascades & Canyons as a top destination for outdoor adventures. Through our social media platforms, we’ve supported community events, sharing them with our growing online audience.

New Milestones: Visitor Centre, Newsletter, and Summer Success This year also saw a revamp of our Visitor Centre, complete with new merchandise and reorganized displays. We launched our newsletter in April, keeping our subscribers informed of all the latest news and events. Thanks to these efforts, along with ideal weather and enticing activities, we had one of our best summers on record, both in terms of MRDT data and city visitors.

Looking Ahead: Museum Project and Shoulder Season Events We’re excited to announce our ongoing collaboration with the District of Hope to bring a new museum project to life. The process of organizing and assessing artifacts is already underway. Additionally, we are planning a series of new events to attract visitors during the shoulder season, ensuring that Hope remains a vibrant destination year-round.

Celebrating Local Culture This year, our blog has been a hub for showcasing local adventures and culture, with articles like “Autumn Adventures Await: A Complete Fall Guide to Hope, Cascades & Canyons,” “Hope, Cascades & Canyons Japanese Cultural Itinerary,” “7 Affordable Adventures with Places to Stay,” and “Discover Dog-Friendly Patios in Hope Cascades & Canyons.” We’ve also launched a dedicated page to honor the Indigenous peoples of the region, with more content on the way.

Advantage Hope remains committed to promoting the beauty, culture, and opportunities of Hope Cascades & Canyons. We look forward to continuing to serve our community and welcome all to join us in our journey ahead.

For more information, visit tourismhcc.ca or contact us at marketing@hopebc.ca.