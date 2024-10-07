UFV Sports Sunday Soccer Split vs UBCO

Kelowna/Fraser Valley – WSOC: Early Toop goal not enough as Cascades fall to Heat

Emerson Toop scored in the fourth minute, but a pair of UBC Okanagan Heat goals gave them the full three points on Sunday at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford.



The Cascades fall to 2-5-1 with the result, while UBCO moves to 4-4-1 on the season.

The Cascades are back in action with a home-and-home set against the Trinity Western Spartans next Friday and Saturday. Friday is also the Cascades annual Hall of Fame induction night, with kickoff set for 5:30pm at Rotary Stadium.



MSOC: Mailand has three-point night, as Brazinha and Cowx set program records in 6-0 rout of Heat

Kevin Mailand scored twice in the first half, and added a highlight reel assist in the second half as the UFV Cascades routed the UBC Okanagan Heat 6-0 on Sunday at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford.



With the win, UFV goalkeeper Jackson Cowx picked up his 17th career Canada West win to pass Cascades’ alumni Mark Village and set a new program record.



UFV striker Mateo Brazinha also made UFV history on Sunday as he set up Mailand’s first goal on the night to pick up his seventh assist of the season and set a new single-season program record.



The Cascades win moves them to 7-3-2, while UBCO drops to 2-8-3.

The Cascades are back in action with a home-and-home set against the Trinity Western Spartans next Friday and Saturday.



