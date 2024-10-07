2024 ShakeOut Week in BC – October 11 to 18

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The timing is rather fitting considering we just had a couple of shakers off Vancouver Island and Richmond. Some people in the Fraser Valley felt them.

The Great BC ShakeOut earthquake drill is October 17. Currently, BC Earthquake Alliance has 375,497 participants officially signed up for the drill on October 17th. Please help us make this the biggest year yet through your promotion of ShakeOut Week in BC (October 11 to 18).

Website: www.bcearthquakealliance.ca

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bc-earthquake-alliance

Founded in 2010, the BC Earthquake Alliance (BCEA) is a Not-for-profit Society and their mission is dedicated to promoting awareness and enabling preparedness for earthquakes and tsunamis across British Columbia.

Drop, cover and hold on.