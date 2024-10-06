Suspicious Structure Fire in Vacant 2nd Avenue Home in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Around 7 AM, Sunday October 6, Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported house fire located in the 46000 block of 2nd Avenue.

Thirty firefighters responded from Halls 1, 4, 5 and 6 and on arrival, reported heavy smoke and flames venting from multiple areas of the structure. The building was vacant and boarded up at the time of the fire.

The building suffered significant fire and smoke damage.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca