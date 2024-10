Fraser Valley – It may be 2024, yet there will be those who will flame this post, claiming it to be offensive.

From a friend of FVN: My PSA for October. This month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As we are gearing up for Halloween, remember that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Early detection is essential. Come on ladies. If you are due for your screening mammogram, don’t put it off. It literally could save your life.

BC Cancer Foundation website is here.