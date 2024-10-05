Rams Lock Up Second Place – Huskers Fall to Fourth

Fraser Valley – Here is how the BCFC playoffs will look, now that the 10 game regular season is over.

The Langley Rams got the W and locked up 2nd place and a home field playoff spot next weekend at McLeod Stadium.

The Rams dumped the Westshore Rebels 24-13. They finish the season at 7-3 while Westshore finished at 5-5.

The Valley Huskers lost to the Vancouver Island Raiders 42-38 in Nanaimo. Both teams end the season at 5-5 but the Huskers lost the season series.

The Huskers head to Kelowna for round one of the playoffs against the Sun.

Westshore travels to Langley.