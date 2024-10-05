New Training Facility Opens Next to Agassiz Fire Hall

Agassiz – Members of both the Agassiz and Hope fire departments , were at a Saturday October 5 ceremony to open the new training facility next to the Agassiz Fire Hall on Industrial Way.

From Hope Fire Department – Congratulations and thanks to @agassizfd for spearheading this project through the FCABC, OFC and UBCM. New training facility opened today. We and our regional response partners look forward to utilizing it.

From now retired Hope Fire Chief Tom DeSorcy: To see this project come to fruition after we talked about it for years. Thanks @agassizfd and Chief Basten for spearheading this project.

2024 Agassiz Fire Training Facility Dedication – Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger at Podium