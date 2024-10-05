Mission RCMP Snapshot of September 23 – 29 – Drunk Driver of Mercedes Goes Off the Lougheed, Rash of Thefts

Mission – RCMP Community Connection for September 23 – 29, 2024 and a snapshot of last week:

Calls for service last week: 309

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 16

Calls of interest:

Mission RCMP were called to Lougheed Highway near Silverdale Avenue at 4:30 am on September 28, after a white Mercedes went off the road, through some barricades, and landed in the ditch. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Surrey, exhibited signs of being impaired by liquor. He failed two roadside screening device tests and received a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.

2024 Mission RCMP Mercedes Drunk Driver September

At 4 am on September 25, a property owner received a notification on his security app that someone was on their property in the 30300 block of Keystone Avenue. The homeowner confronted the male suspect, whom had broken a padlock and was attempting to steal items from the property. After a brief confrontation, the suspect fled in a sedan-type car. Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Mission RCMP.

On the morning of September 28, staff at the Mission Leisure Centre notified police that numerous lockers had been broken into in the women’s changeroom, and that a female suspect had left with multiple backpacks. Multiple Mission RCMP officers were dispatched and patrolled the area. One officer located a prolific property-crime offender in the area of 2nd Avenue and Welton Street, with numerous backpacks in her possession. The offender was arrested, and the stolen possessions were returned to their rightful owners. Multiple charges are being recommended against the offender.

There were two more recent cuts to utility wires in the Mission area. The first one occurred on September 28, around 3 am, on Farms Road north of Dale Road. The second line cut occurred early on September 29, in the area of Lougheed Highway and Rowan Road. Anyone who sees suspicious activity around utility poles or wires should call 911.

Late in the afternoon on September 29, Mission RCMP received an SOS notification from a Garmin GPS device. Two men – one from Vancouver and one from Squamish – had launched a canoe on Stave Lake and paddled north of the flats. Late-day winds picked up, and the men found themselves unable to paddle back to their vehicle. RCMP requested assistance from Mission Search and Rescue, who dispatched a team and helped the paddling duo get back to safety. As we experience more adverse weather conditions this time of year, anyone going out into the wilderness is reminded to be prepared for the elements, and to ensure someone knows where they are going and when they are due back home.

On the evening of September 26, Mission RCMP were called to a large retail store in Mission, after two people stole nearly $200 of Lego from the store. The male suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 20s, about 6 feet tall with a black beard, wearing a camouflage hoody, a red and black toque, and carrying a side-bag. The female suspect is Indigenous, in her early 20s, about 5’2, and carrying a black and white checkered tote bag. Anyone who can identify the suspects in this Lego theft is asked to contact Mission RCMP, in order to help investigators put the pieces together.

