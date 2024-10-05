BREAKING – Hope – Boil Water Advisory – E.coli

Hope – October 4 Warning: Boil water advisory -Please note that only the highlighted area on the attached map is affected by recent findings of E. coli bacteria in the water supply, as of October 5, 2024. This bacterial presence poses a health risk, especially for vulnerable groups like infants, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

This Notice DOES NOT affect the following areas:

Silver Creek

Lake of the Woods

East Kawkawa Lake

Any Private Water Systems

For your safety, please adhere to the following precautions:

Boil or Treat Water: Refrain from drinking the water without first boiling or treating it properly.

Safe Usage: Use only boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing ready-to-eat foods, washing dishes, or preparing infant formula.

Bathing Consideration: Avoid bathing young children in a bathtub; opt for a handheld shower where feasible.

Boiling Guidelines: Boil water for 2 to 3 minutes (at a rolling boil). Use a kettle when possible and allow it to cool before use.

Bottled Water: Consider using bottled water as an alternative.

Storage: Store treated water in clean, sanitary containers and keep it refrigerated.

Filter Clarification: Note that most household Brita-type water filters will not effectively remove microbial contaminants.

Additional Water Treatment Methods :

Chlorine: For household bleach (5%), add two (2) drops per liter and let it stand for thirty (30) minutes. If the water is cloudy, add four (4) drops per liter.

Iodine/Chlorine Tablets: Refer to the manufacturer’s directions for proper

OBLIGATION OF OWNERS OF PUBLIC PREMISES

Owners of public premises served by this water system must:

a) Notify the public that the water is not potable water by posting a sign at every sink or drinking water fountain accessible to the public.

b) If normal business practices provide an opportunity, verbally advise any person who may use the domestic water system for a domestic purpose that the water is not potable.

Bottled water available for those affected

Supplies of bottled water will be available at the Hope Recreation Centre (1005 6 Ave, Hope, BC V0X 1L4) for those residences that are affected by the boil water advisory. Identification must be show when picking up bottled water as this water is for affected residents.

This notice remains in effect unless and until another public notice is issued, advising that the notice has been amended or may be rescinded. We will inform you when the problem has been corrected and when you can once again drink the tap water. We anticipate resolving the problem as soon as reasonably possible.

Please contact Kevin Dicken, Director of Operations at 604 869-2333 ext. 402 (Public Works Office, operational from Monday to Friday) if any further information regarding this notice is required.