UFV Science Cafe – Science of Fermentation in Chilliwack – Wednesday October 9 

Chilliwack — What do beer, bread, wine, cheese, mead, kimchi, kombucha, yogurt, sauerkraut, and pickles have in common?

Find out when UFV presents a Science Café on fermentation on Wednesday, Oct 9, from 3 to 4:30 pm in the UFV Chilliwack campus library.

Join Nick Fengler, Old Yale master brewer, Mark Hart, founder of Rise Baking Lab, Dr. Alessandro Glaros from the UFV Food and Agriculture Institute, and Sian Hurley from UFV’s culinary arts program, as they explain how food and drink are created through fermentation.

“Fermentation is one of humankind’s oldest technologies,” Alessandro says. “It is both a science and an art, as well as an insight into culinary diversity across the globe.”

Alessandro, who enjoys fermenting his own hot sauces in his spare time, will discuss the basic science of fermentation, its importance to both food security and cuisine, as well as emerging technologies that are shaping food systems in exciting ways.

Following the talk, participants can make their own ‘quick pickle’ onions to take home.

Hart will talk about natural fermentation and variables that control sourdough fermentation, the byproducts it produces, and the steps involved in cultivating a vibrant sourdough culture.

UFV alumnus Nick Fengler studied sciences at UFV before turning to beer brewing. He’ll talk about the brewing process, looking to make complex techniques accessible and engaging for the audience.

Science Cafés are open to anyone, offering casual, dynamic interactions between audiences and scientists. Previous Science Cafés have covered chronic pain, food sustainability, drought in the valley, plant pests and pollinators, and diabetes.

Attendees have a chance to win door prizes. The library serves coffee and treats and will hand out a fermentation trivia sheet. Bring a reusable coffee mug for coffee, and a clean, empty mason jar to take home pickled onions from the pickling demo.

This Science Café is preceded by a session in canine-assisted mindfulness, led by UFV assistant professor Kirsten Hargreaves, with help from furry friends Kona and Nalu. This takes place from 1:30 to 2:30 pm in the library, and everyone is welcome.

UFV Chilliwack is located at 45190 Caen Avenue in Chilliwack. The library is on the main floor in A Building. Arrive early to find and pay for parking. If UFV lots are full, additional parking is available near the Vedder dog park, nature playground, and pump track by the Vedder River Rotary Trail.

For more info, call the library at 604-795-2824.