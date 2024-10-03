UPDATE – NEW Chilliwack Radio Station – Repeater of UFV’s CIVL Now Decreases Power and Still Testing at 92.3 FM

Fraser Valley (with files from Dan Sys Canadian Radio News/Radio West) – September 2024 UPDATE – Very quietly, the testing for the Chilliwack repeater for the UFV radio station, CIVL, seemed to have stopped.

In January, Program Director Aaron Levy told FVN in January that an official “launch” date for the 92.3 FM rebroadcaster had yet to be announced.

The testing was on and off for the spring and into the summer.

Now, Dan Sys with Canadian Radio News reports that the station, which was to have 4600 watts (similar to STAR FM) , was granted a power decrease to 4320 watts. Still enough to cover the Fraser Valley.

At the 50th anniversary awards at UFV last week, no one has any information on the repeater of the Abbotsford original signal. The originating station in Abbotsford is at 101.7 FM. That frequency has 880 watts and covers most of Abbotsford.

JANUARY 2024 UPDATE – Back in December (2023) the new University of the Fraser Valley’s CIVL rebroadcaster in Chilliwack at 92.3 CIVL-1 went live with on air. The new station operates with 4,800 watts and simulcasts CIVL 101.7 in Abbotsford. The signal was very strong in the Aldergrove and Abbotsford areas. The debut of the rebroadcaster was not announced nor has it been official mentioned on their website.

CIVL WEBSITE: https://www.civl.ca/

The station was licensed in 2019 however COVID and other challenges have delayed the launch.

As of January 22, 2024, The new repeater in Chilliwack is live.

From Program Director Aaron Levy:

We are waiting for revised approval of our CRTC application by ISED, and as such I’m not issuing any public notices or announcements etc about the CEP tower site yet, until we’ve cleared all of the regulatory steps.

I will let you know ASAP if there’s any movement on that end. Appreciate you updating – we’ve hired the LJI position, FYI, and you can view Charles Brockman’s first few entries for CIVL at frequencynews.ca

From Northwest Broadcasters:

92.3 NEW Chilliwack BC 4600 watts -346.4 UFV Campus/Comm Rad Society – CRTC Info

101.7 CIVL * Abbotsford BC 880 Watts 104.0 UFV Campus/Comm Rad Society

