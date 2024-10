Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On October 1, 2024, a package containing contraband andunauthorized items was seized at Matsqui Institution, the medium-security federal institution.

The items seized included crystal methamphetamine, tobacco, two cell phones and chargers, four USB keys and a SIM card. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $73,000.

The police have been notified, and the institution is investigating.