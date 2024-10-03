Franz Schubert — Schubertiade – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – October 24

Chilliwack — Step into an evening of unparalleled elegance as the Vancouver Chamber of Music Society performs Schubertiade – a concert dedicated to the genius of Franz Schubert. Join them on October 24 at 7:30 PM in the intimate cabaret seating of the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre, where you will be guided through a musical journey that captures the essence of Schubert’s lyrical mastery and emotional depth.

Schubertiade is a tribute to the intimate and joyful gatherings that Schubert and his friends held, where his masterpieces were performed for small, appreciative audiences. Continuing this tradition, the Vancouver Chamber Music Society will recreate the magic of these historic soirées, showcasing some of Schubert’s most beloved compositions, including selections from his Lieders, such as Shepherd on the Rock and Trout Quintet.

The evening will feature a world-class ensemble of musicians, known for their commitment to artistic excellence and passion for chamber music. This concert offers a rare opportunity for Chilliwack audiences to experience Schubert’s music as it was intended: up close and personal with cabaret seating, in an atmosphere of warmth and connection.

Enjoy this exquisite evening of Schubert’s music – a night where every note tells a story, and every moment is a celebration of artistic excellence.

Schubertiade is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 24, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $32, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Schubertiade is generously sponsored by Presenting Sponsor: Myriad Technologies. Additional sponsors include: Canadian Tire, Master Painting, Prime Signs, Chartwell, Elements Casino, Lock’s Pharmacy, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Touring Council, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.