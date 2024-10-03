Skip to content

Cultus Lake Flu and COVID Vaccination Clinic – Saturday October 26

Home
Health & Lifestyle
Cultus Lake Flu and COVID Vaccination Clinic – Saturday October 26

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake is hosting a Flu and COVID Vaccination Clinic on Saturday October 26. This is 9 AM to Noon at the Community Hall and hosted by Save-On Foods.

Details below:

2024 Cultus Lake Flu and COVID Clinic October

Share This:

2024 Train and Hobby Show

The Veganist

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts