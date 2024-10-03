Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl on Celebrating 100 Years of The Salvation Army Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope, delivered the following statement in the House of Commons today:

“100 years ago, an outpost of the Salvation Army was established in Chilliwack. Its mission was to share the love of Jesus Christ, meet human needs and be a transforming influence in the community. Today, the Salvation Army’s Care and Share Centre operates a multitude of social service programs, including a food bank, homeless shelter, soup kitchen, thrift store and homeless outreach program.

To celebrate its 100th Anniversary, The Salvation Army has launched a ‘March to $1 Million’ fundraising campaign, which will help purchase food to keep up with soaring demand, upgrade aging facilities and provide even more support to those needing help in our community.

Many people in Chilliwack are hurting, with a growing population of hungry and homeless. Food bank usage has increased by over 40% in the last year alone. The needs in our community have never been greater.

The Salvation Army has been there for Chilliwack for the last 100 years. I am asking all who are able to support them now, so that they can continue to provide their life-giving work in our community.”

Donate to The Salvation Army Chilliwack’s March to $1 Million fundraising campaign here:

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/salvationarmychilliwack/p2p/100years

To watch the video of this statement, visit MP Strahl’s Facebook page.