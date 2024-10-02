Vancouver Coastal Health Issue Back to Back Drug Alerts – Drugs May Already Be Available in the Fraser Valley

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Vancouver Coastal Health issued back to back drug alerts on October 1 and 2.

These drugs cold already be in circulation within the Fraser Valley.

On October 2 : Blue tablet with imprint “M/30” sold as oxycodone in Vancouver tested positive for fentanyl and xylazine, and negative for oxycodone.

Check your drugs https://www.vch.ca/en/service/drug-checking

2024 Oct 2 VCH Drug Warning

On October 1:Green pressed pill with imprint “OCD 80/APO” sold as oxycodone in Vancouver tested positive for benzos and n-propionyl-para-fluorofentanyl, a chemical involved in the production of fentanyl analogs with unknown opioid activity. Substance tested negative for oxycodone.

