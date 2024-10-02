Skip to content

Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra – We Will Remember – November 11 – Mozart’s Requiem

Chilliwack – On November 11 at 2PM (St. James Catholic Church, Towenline Road in Abbotsford ) join the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra for powerful and moving performances of Mozart’s Requiem, dedicated to the fallen.

This masterpiece, renowned for its profound beauty and emotional depth, will be performed in honour of those who have sacrificed their lives.

Experience the stirring melodies and poignant harmonies that have made Mozart’s Requiem an enduring tribute to remembrance and reverence.

Let the music transcend time and space, offering a moment of reflection and connection. Don’t miss this unforgettable musical homage, where the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra brings together community and artistry to honour the memory of the fallen.

