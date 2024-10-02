Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – October 2

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
GARNER, Calvin
Age: 48
Height: 5’7” ft
Weight: 157lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Offence x2, Possess Stolen Property x2, Theft $5000 or Under x2, Possess Controlled Substance x4, Utter Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
Warrant in effect: September 23, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
BIASON, Dylan
Age: 30
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 221lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Breach of Undertaking, Used Forged Document, and Driving While Prohibited
Warrant in effect: September 23, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack