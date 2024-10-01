Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Small Business Month with a Series of Events and Resources  

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce is celebrating October’s Small Business Month with a series of events and resources aimed at supporting and showcasing the vibrant small business community in Abbotsford. From experiential tours to informative sessions featuring local industry leaders, the Chamber is committed to highlighting the critical role small businesses play in driving the local economy and fostering community growth.

These events will focus on educating and demonstrating the latest developments within Abbotsford’s small business community in an engaging and informative way. The events for the month include:

1. Oct 4th: Manufacturing Industry Tour

To highlight Abbotsford’s diverse and innovative manufacturing sector, and to mark Canada’s Manufacturing Day, the City of Abbotsford and the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce are

partnering to launch an inaugural Manufacturing Industry Tour on Friday, October 4, 2024. The tour will start with a check-in at Sevenoaks mall, followed by stops at BARR Plastics, RAD Torque Systems, and Structurecraft, with a lunch stop at Chinook Helicopters.

2. Oct 8th: Leaders Lunch – Fall Economic Forecast featuring Chief Economist Ken Peacock

Ken Peacock, Chief Economist of the BC Business Council, will provide an in-depth analysis of the Fraser Valley’s economic outlook as we look towards the upcoming Provincial Election.

3. Oct 23rd: FREE Webinar with Grant Thornton

Led by presenter Jenna Davis, Senior Manager of Tax Services at Grant Thornton LLP, “Navigating the Latest Tax Changes for your Business” seeks to highlight the significant changes that have occurred in the tax landscape over the last year. Specifically, the webinar will cover topics such as trust reporting requirements, changes to capital gain inclusion rate and alternative minimum tax, government incentives, and other topics that aim to educate businesses on how to minimize taxes and maximize opportunities.

Also through the full month of October, people will be able to access the Abbotsford Chamber’sSmall Business Resource Page which provides informational resources and materials on a range of topics from articles, reports, and videos, to upcoming events to enhance their knowledge and awareness about topics such as business risks, exiting a business, and tax

The Chamber encourages anyone interested to register for and make use of the opportunities, events, and resources available during small business month.

Small Business Resources: https://www.abbotsfordchamber.com/event-series/small-business-month/