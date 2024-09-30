BC Green Party Rolling Out 2024 Candidates in the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – With very little fanfare, the BC Green Party have released the names of their candidates for the 2024 Provincial Election on October 19.

Aaron Bayes – Abbotsford-Mission

Aaron is a committed advocate for the Abbotsford-Mission community, where he was born and raised. After high school, Aaron enlisted in the US Army, serving in multiple roles including infantryman and analyst. His service took him to Kuwait, Iraq, and New Orleans during the Hurricane Katrina response. Upon returning home, Aaron earned a degree in psychology from the University of the Fraser Valley, where he actively contributed to student government and community volunteerism.

Currently, Aaron manages a small campground in British Columbia, balancing his love for the outdoors with his growing concerns about the increasing threat of wildfires. Having faced wildfires near his property in three out of the past four summers, Aaron has become a volunteer wildland firefighter and structure protection specialist, demonstrating his deep commitment to protecting his community.

Beyond his professional life, Aaron is also involved in democratic processes, having worked with Elections BC and Elections Canada. His leadership skills are evident through his role as president of Vancouver’s “VancouFur” convention, which has thrived under his guidance.

Aaron understands the urgency of addressing the affordability crisis that has pushed many, including himself, out of the housing market. His goal as a BC Green Party candidate is to ensure that the Abbotsford-Mission riding remains a vibrant and accessible community for everyone, through policies focused on sustainability, housing, and protecting natural spaces.

Parker Johnson – Abbotsford South

No website Bio .

Molly McKay – Chilliwack-Cultus Lake

Molly McKay brings over 15 years of leadership experience in both nonprofit and corporate governance to her candidacy for the Chilliwack-Cultus Lake riding. Known for her strategic vision and ability to build cohesive teams, she has a proven track record of driving success while staying committed to sustainability and social equity. Her career has been marked by a focus on fostering inclusive workplaces and promoting financial transparency, making her an advocate for ethical and community-oriented development.

As Interim Executive Director of the BC Green Party, Molly played a pivotal role in increasing the party’s fundraising success and improving donor retention, showcasing her ability to energize teams and lead through innovation. She has also been a strong voice for environmental stewardship, understanding that community well-being is deeply tied to the health of our natural surroundings.

Molly’s platform is rooted in the belief that thoughtful leadership can create a more equitable and sustainable future for all British Columbians. Whether she is advocating for climate action or more inclusive economic policies, her vision is one where collaboration leads to tangible progress. Molly is committed to ensuring that the voices of her community are heard and represented in the Legislature.

Dr. Tim Cooper – Chilliwack North

From his Facebook post September 30 : This weekend I became approved by elections BC to run in the Chilliwack North riding. Decision to run wasn’t easy. I just wanted to relax in my retirement. Even though the NDP have messed up climate policies, at least with their strong support of the carbon tax I could live with them… until they announced they were axing the carbon tax. Re-opening a coal mine at the same time didn’t help, but the big problem is the massive emissions coming from the Liquified Gas Industry (LNG) which they subsidize (because, they say, the jobs are good union jobs). So I am offering voters a choice of awareness of the dangers of climate change (with tipping points now only 5 years away), or of strong links to LNG and an accelerating climate. There is more to politics than carbon dioxide emissions; check out the other green policies. They all make sense to me, but I do admit that stopping the tipping points from kicking in is my top priority.

2024 Dr Tim Cooper – September 30 – Election Picture Facebook

Jonah Timms – Fraser-Nicola

The Fraser-Nicola area is a beautiful and diverse place to live, but it has been on the front line of numerous emergencies and disasters in recent years. Jonah Timms is determined to ensure that our towns and cities become safe, affordable, and sustainable communities.

In Lillooet, Jonah has dedicated himself to amplifying the voices of the people at the municipal, provincial, and federal levels. As your MLA, he will continue this work, making a positive impact on the decisions that affect us all.

Jonah firmly believes that positive change is the way forward. His extensive community work has already demonstrated this, and he is committed to fostering this positivity further. He hears your concerns about the many pressing issues in Fraser-Nicola—from hunting and fishing regulations and the dangers of fire and flooding to hospital closures. These problems can be fixed, and with your support, Jonah will fight to ensure they are.

Now is the time to come together and listen to each other. Vote for Jonah and let’s build a brighter future for Fraser-Nicola, tackling these challenges head-on and making our communities stronger and more resilient. The urgency is clear, and the opportunity for change is now.