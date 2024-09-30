2024 Purple Light Nights – Fraser Valley Ceremonies

Fraser Valley – There are various ceremonies taking place in the Fraser Valley, shining the Purple light on domestic violence. Feel free to add to this list through fvn@shaw.ca.

Abbotsford – Purple Lights Nights Campaign 2024

Violence Against Women in Relationships (VAWIR) Committee works to ensure a collaborative community and justice response to those impacted by violence in a relationship.

The Purple Lights Nights Campaign is an initiative taken on by VAWIR with the goal to prevent future acts of intimate partner violence through awareness and access to services.

On October 5th, the Abbotsford / Mission VAWIR Committee is celebrating the official launch of the Purple Lights Nights Campaign. Join them at the Abbotsford Farm and Country Market at 10AM to kick off the start of the campaign.

As part of campaign the Abbotsford Police have a new addition to their Fleet. It’s a de-commissioned fully purple wrapped Charger that has a QR code that links directly to various IPV support services.

2024 Abbotsford Police – Purple Lights Cruiser

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Purple Light Night’s first event of the will be held Tuesday October 1st at 7pm at the Chilliwack RCMP office on Airport Road. Join in supporting ther annual Purple Light Nights campaign. Let survivors know they are not alone, and honor the memory of those lost to interpersonal violence.