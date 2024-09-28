Skip to content

UFV Sports Friday – Women’s Soccer Fall to Vikes

Victoria – After falling behind 1-0, Emerson Toop looked to have secured the Cascades a point, but a late goal gave the host Victoria Vikes the win on Friday evening in Victoria. 

The Cascades record drops to 2-5 with the result, while the Vikes improve to 4-1-3.

Next Up:
The Cascades continue their road trip as they head to Calgary for a game with Mount Royal on Sunday, Sept 29.  The game can be streamed live on canadawest.tv.

To keep up with all the action follow the Cascades on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @ufvcascades.

UFV Soccer Women’s 2024 Sept

