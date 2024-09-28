UFV Sports Friday – Women’s Soccer Fall to Vikes

Victoria – After falling behind 1-0, Emerson Toop looked to have secured the Cascades a point, but a late goal gave the host Victoria Vikes the win on Friday evening in Victoria.



The Cascades record drops to 2-5 with the result, while the Vikes improve to 4-1-3.

Next Up:

The Cascades continue their road trip as they head to Calgary for a game with Mount Royal on Sunday, Sept 29. The game can be streamed live on canadawest.tv.



